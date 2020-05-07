AARP seeks to protect scam victims

Charity scams are coming in the traditional methods — mail, telephone, text and email — but when the message seeks a quick delivery of money from the consumer, that should be a red flag.

Anclam encourages consumers to check the charity for its legitimacy at charitynavigator.org or give.org.

"Make sure the charity is legitimate before you send them money," she said. "Always make sure you money is going where you think it is before you donate."

Pet scams

Anclam said scammers are reaching out seeking homes for pets, but AARP is finding impersonations of breeders, along with fake photographs of the animal and online marketplaces that suggest they have to give up their pet for one reason or another.

The adoption usually is listed as free, but a fee is added that the scammer claims is to cover shipping cost of the animal.

But the problem, Anclam said, is once the scammer receives payment, they will give the buyer the runaround when it comes to delivery of the pet.