AARP seeks to protect scam victims

During a normal period of time, scammers find a way to steal information and money from unsuspecting victims.
But in the midst of a crisis, everyone needs to be watchful.
The Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons continues to keep a close eye on a number of scams relating to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Courtney Anclam of the AARP was one of three keynote speakers during a telephone town hall hosted Wednesday by Rep. Bryan Steil.
The key method AARP is using in dealing with scams is through its Fraud Watch Network, which focuses on outreach and education, Anclam said. A free helpline has been established at 1-877-908-3360.
In addition to more well-known scams, the helpline is receiving complaints on a number of others that target older consumers.
Charity scams
Consumers need to learn the difference between a legitimate and illegitimate charity, Anclam said.
"There are a lot of great charities out there raising money for really good causes," she said. "Right now, people are trying to give back to their communities and help people in need, and scammers are definitely trying to take advantage of their generosity and compassion."
Charity scams are coming in the traditional methods — mail, telephone, text and email — but when the message seeks a quick delivery of money from the consumer, that should be a red flag.
Anclam encourages consumers to check the charity for its legitimacy at charitynavigator.org or give.org.
"Make sure the charity is legitimate before you send them money," she said. "Always make sure you money is going where you think it is before you donate."
Pet scams
Anclam said scammers are reaching out seeking homes for pets, but AARP is finding impersonations of breeders, along with fake photographs of the animal and online marketplaces that suggest they have to give up their pet for one reason or another.
The adoption usually is listed as free, but a fee is added that the scammer claims is to cover shipping cost of the animal.
But the problem, Anclam said, is once the scammer receives payment, they will give the buyer the runaround when it comes to delivery of the pet.
"They might even direct you to a website of a transport company, which is also fake, that you can track your nonexistent pet's progress, which will invariably be delayed by issues requiring more money, insurance or a special travel container," she said. "Scammers are betting that your emotional investment in the pet will keep you sending money in the hundreds or even thousands of dollars."
Another red flag is if money is requested through money transfer, gift card or prepaid debit card, Anclam said.
Online dating
Scams relating to dating websites seem to follow a similar pattern, Anclam said — a connection is made, the conversation moves off the site, an in-person meeting is declined for a length of time — before an urgent request for money is sent.
And that's when the scam is in place, Anclam said.
"They'll ask you to send money to them right away, usually by a wire transfer or gift card," she said. "They say they'll pay you back, but they never do, and over time, they'll ask for more and more money until you break it off with them."
Grandparent scam
This scam involves a caller who claims to be the victim's grandchild and is in some kind of trouble that requires a fast delivery of money, Anclam said.
Personal information about the victim's grandchild may be known to the scammer, but Anclam suggested to hang up immediately and make contact with either the grandchild or another family member.
"If you do find yourself on the phone and are suspicious that it might be a grandparent scam, try asking questions that only your grandchild would know," Anclam said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.