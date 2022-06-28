"Abandoned": Gas and grocery inflation hit Kenosha food deserts

A year ago, the average price of gas in Kenosha was just over $3, according to the American Automobile Association.

Today, the average price is nearly $4.80.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a family of four with a “thrifty” food plan will spend on average $932.20 a month as of May, a 35% increase from last year.

Tony Moore, founder and executive director of the nonprofit substance abuse counseling service Birds of a Feather, runs a group home for the central city area, in the Columbus neighborhood.

He said the squeeze of inflation in his neighborhood, which some local residents have described as a food desert, has been especially painful.

“I have seen tears and laughter,” Moore said. “I’ve seen people cry, because what are we going to do? And I see people laugh because what can we do?”

The rising prices are exacerbating an issue that goes further back than the pandemic itself.

Since 2017, two large grocery stores have closed in the central city area, a Pick ‘n Save supermarket in the Uptown Brass neighborhood in 2017 and a Piggly Wiggly in Sun Plaza in 2018. And just last year, the Model Market, a century-old neighborhood grocery store just a few blocks from Moore’s group home, burned down, killing one.

USDA mapping data indicates much of the central city area is classified as low income and low access, meaning many residents in the city’s poorest neighborhoods live more than a half mile from the nearest supermarket.

Moore said bluntly that “many residents feel abandoned” as they struggle to make do.

“People are disheartened, but they have to survive,” Moore said. “You ask people for a loaf of bread or for change, or in a community you band together.”

Growing need

Food pantries and other support organizations have historically filled in the gap for some residents, acting almost like an “oasis” in the food desert, Moore said.

But both Moore and food pantry operators emphasize they aren’t an adequate replacement to grocery stores, and the strain of rising prices and growing need from the community have taken their toll.

One local food pantry, the Grace Welcome Center, has seen a 23% increase in the average number of families coming for food every week compared to last year.

Moore said that means people are going hungry.

“You can’t help everybody, but your heart wants to help everybody, and you run out,” Moore said.

Lack of stores

Both large-scale grocery stores that closed down pointed to low sales as the culprit. Wisconsin Grocers Association President Brandon Scholz said grocers typically struggle to make a profit in higher-poverty areas like inner-city Kenosha.

“To put it into the most basic language, you have to pay the bills,” Scholz said.

According to Scholz, large grocery stores, which have high upfront costs, are just not sustainable in food deserts.

“Everybody understands that they need a store,” Scholz said. “The question is, can you pay back the loan?”

Without nearby grocery stores, residents are forced to travel farther, and for those without their own vehicles, this can make a simple trip to get dinner a major hassle.

The food selection available within walking distance, typically gas stations or convenience stores, is more expensive and doesn’t feature the healthy food options communities need, Moore said.

“Certain foods help you sleep better, certain foods help you digest and think better,” Moore said. “People don’t know that growing up in a food desert, because they’re trying to survive on whatever it is that they can get.”

Moore worries about the mental health costs the worsening food insecurity will have on people in his community.

“People are thinking, ‘if I can’t put gas in my car to get my kids to ball practice or to get myself to work, what’s the sense of doing it?’” Moore said. “People, especially people who I counsel, they’re having a hard time with just having hope.”

Some positive developments could be coming for Uptown Kenosha, however.

Plans for the Uptown Lofts, a multi-million dollar housing development on 22nd Avenue, include space for a small grocery store.

Mayor John Antaramian has expressed excitement for the new development, which is part of efforts to rebuild the Uptown neighborhood after a fire and then destruction during the unrest of 2020 destroyed several businesses.

