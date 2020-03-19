Abbott ships coronavirus test kits

Illinois-based Abbott received approval to ship 150,000 laboratory tests to hospitals and medical centers throughout the country in an urgent move to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization on Wednesday for Abbott's molecular test for novel coronavirus.

The tests, which were shipped to 18 states, are used on the company's m2000 RealTime System.

The molecular solution features a broad menu of tests, including ones for infectious diseases such as the global coronavirus.

The platform uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, which amplifies a single piece (of few copies of a piece) of DNA to quickly and accurately diagnose a patient.

Abbott officials said it will be working closely with health systems and government authorities to deploy additional m2000 systems where they are needed.

"A global challenge like coronavirus requires the commitment and cooperation of everyone who has the ability to help address it," said Miles D. White, Abbott chairman and chief executive officer.