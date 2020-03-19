Abbott ships coronavirus test kits

Illinois-based Abbott received approval to ship 150,000 laboratory tests to hospitals and medical centers throughout the country in an urgent move to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization on Wednesday for Abbott's molecular test for novel coronavirus.
The tests, which were shipped to 18 states, are used on the company's m2000 RealTime System.
The molecular solution features a broad menu of tests, including ones for infectious diseases such as the global coronavirus.
The platform uses polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology, which amplifies a single piece (of few copies of a piece) of DNA to quickly and accurately diagnose a patient.
Abbott officials said it will be working closely with health systems and government authorities to deploy additional m2000 systems where they are needed.
"A global challenge like coronavirus requires the commitment and cooperation of everyone who has the ability to help address it," said Miles D. White, Abbott chairman and chief executive officer.
"I'm proud of the Abbott team and what they've accomplished in such a short period of time, and I want to thank the administration and the FDA for their partnership in making this happen."
The systems have the ability to run high volumes of up to 470 tests in 24 hours, helping to meet the growing demand for testing, according to Abbott officials.
Many of these instruments are used in university and community hospitals where patients come in for care, resulting in testing that happens closer to the patient rather than sending it to an off-site lab.
Abbott said the goal is to provide up to 1 million tests per week.