Absentee election snafu muddies Somers process

SOMERS — Steps are being taken to correct an absentee ballot error in Somers that resulted in incorrect ballots being mailed to 62 residents.

“The Village of Somers takes the integrity of our elections seriously and we regret any confusion this may have caused,” said Village Administrator Jason Peters.

The incorrect ballots were mailed to residents who requested them on March 15.

“On March 17th, staff realized that some of the ballots mailed to Wards 11 and 12 (62 ballots) may had mistakenly included test ballots,” Peters wrote in a prepared statement.

Peters said Kenosha County was immediately notified of the mistake. Test ballots are provided to municipalities by Kenosha County prior to each election to be used to test voting machines before election day.

On March 18, the village sent a letter to all 62 individuals who received an incorrect ballot informing them of the error. In the letter, residents were asked to destroy the ballot they had received. Those residents have received a new ballot and were informed to return it to the village by 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.

“Anyone submitting an absentee ballots request after the 15th received the correct ballot and no other wards were sent test ballots,”according to Peters.

Resident concerned

Resident Jackie Kafura, one of the residents who received an incorrect ballot, said she realized immediately something was amiss.

“My ballot had the wrong school district on it,” Kafura said.

The ballot she received included candidates for the Paris School and Westosha-Central High School districts. She resides in the Kenosha Unified School District.

Kafura is worried the error could prevent some from filing a correct ballot in time as many absentee voters winter out of state, for example.

“I’m just really concerned,” Kafura said. “How many people think they voted, but voted for the wrong candidates who are not in their district?”

Ballot initials

Additionally, Kafura said she does not believe the second ballot she received has the correct initials on it from village staff to be valid. She has made arrangements to vote in-person on election day, but said some may not have the ability to do so.

Peters said the replacement ballots are marked on the outside as “B” ballots so the village can monitor the ballots from the Wards in question and ensure they are correctly tallied. If a voter returns both ballots, only the “B” ballot” will be counted.

“All ‘B’ ballots were properly initialed by village staff,” Peters said.

If a voter only returns the “A” ballot, the races that are valid are still counted, while votes cast for incorrect jurisdictions are not.

If residents have any questions they are encouraged to contact the Village Hall in person or at 262-859-2822.

