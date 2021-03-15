Absentee voting process to get underway

Another round of voting, this time in local spring elections, is getting underway this week.
Absentee voting by mail begins this week for races in the April 6 general election.
“"Ballots were delivered to the municipal clerks throughout the county prior to the statutory deadline," Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said. "It is possible that some electors may receive their ballot prior to Tuesday."
A request for an absentee ballot may be made in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov, or through the electors’ respective municipal clerk.
The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, unless the elector is indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If the exception applies, the elector should contact their respective municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.
When submitting an absentee ballot by mail, the Postal Service recommends voters allow up to 7 days for the ballot to reach their municipal clerk. If a voter has not returned their ballot within that time frame, it is recommended to return the ballot in person to their municipal clerk’s office or to use the municipalities designated ballot box before the deadline.
Ballots must be received by the municipal clerk by 8 p.m. on April 6 to be counted.
Bachochin reminds residents that absentee ballot requests must be made every calendar year, unless a person is indefinitely confined.
Any qualified elector may submit a request to their municipal clerk to vote an absentee ballot. A qualified elector is any U.S. citizen, who will be 18 years of age or older on Election Day, who has resided in the ward or municipality where the vote will be cast for at least 28 consecutive days before the election. The elector must also be registered in order to receive an absentee ballot. Proof of identification must be provided before an absentee ballot may be issued.
In-person absentee voting
Bachochin said in-person absentee voting begins on Tuesday, March 23.
Electors may request and vote an absentee ballot in the clerk's office of their respective municipality during specified days and hours. In-Person absentee hours are not available on weekends
The following dates and times have been specified by Kenosha County clerks:
- Kenosha, City Municipal Building, 625-52nd St.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, call Matt Krauter at 262-653-4020.
- Brighton, 25000 Burlington Road: Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 26; noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, March 29 and 31; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, call Linda Perona at 262-878-2218.
- Bristol, 19801 83rd St.: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 - April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Amy Klemko at 262-857-2368.
- Paris, 16607 Burlington Road: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, March 24 and 26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, March 29, 31 and April 2. For more information, contact Diana Coughlin at 262-859-3006.
- Paddock Lake, 6969 236th Ave.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 29 to April 2. For more information, contact Michelle Shramek at 262-843-2713.
- Pleasant Prairie, 9915 39th Ave.: Village Hall Auditorium (North Entrance), 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2.
- Randall, 34530 Bassett Road: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.) Tuesday through Thursday, March 23-25 and Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; by appointment Friday, April 2 until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Callie Rucker at 262-877-2165.
- Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Shannon Hahn at 262-843-2313.
- Somers, 7511 12th St.: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 2. For more information, contact Mary Cole at 262-859-2822.
- Twin Lakes, 108 East Main St.: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 29 to April 1; by appointment Friday April 2 until 5 p.m. For more information, contact Sabrina Waswo at 262-877-2858.
- Wheatland, 34315 Geneva Road: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 23-26; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 29 to April 2. For more information, contact Sheila Siegler at 262-537-4340.
For more information about the races, candidates and referendums that will appear on the April 6 ballot, visit https://www.kenoshacounty.org/137/County-Clerk.