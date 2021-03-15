Absentee voting process to get underway

Another round of voting, this time in local spring elections, is getting underway this week.

Absentee voting by mail begins this week for races in the April 6 general election.

“"Ballots were delivered to the municipal clerks throughout the county prior to the statutory deadline," Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said. "It is possible that some electors may receive their ballot prior to Tuesday."

A request for an absentee ballot may be made in writing or online at MyVote.wi.gov, or through the electors’ respective municipal clerk.

The deadline for making application to receive an absentee ballot by mail is 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1, unless the elector is indefinitely confined to home or a care facility, in the military, hospitalized, or serving as a sequestered juror. If the exception applies, the elector should contact their respective municipal clerk regarding deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot.