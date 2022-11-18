 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities arrest two suspects, recover weapon following vehicle pursuit Thursday

Two men are in custody, including one who reportedly threw a firearm out of the window of a vehicle, following a pursuit that ended near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road Thursday afternoon.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy and police dog were attempting a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. when the suspects fled the scene, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Mehring. During the course of the pursuit, one of the suspects discarded the firearm, which was later recovered.

The pursuit apparently ended when the vehicle stopped in a parking lot. The suspects were later apprehended without further incident and transported to the Kenosha County Jail, she said. No injuries were reported.

This story continues to develop. Check back later for additional details at www.kenoshanews.com

