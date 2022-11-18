Authorities arrest two suspects, recover weapon following vehicle pursuit Thursday

Two men are in custody, including one who reportedly threw a firearm out of the window of a vehicle, following a pursuit that ended near 52nd Street and Green Bay Road Thursday afternoon.
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy and police dog were attempting a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. when the suspects fled the scene, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Andrea Mehring. During the course of the pursuit, one of the suspects discarded the firearm, which was later recovered.
The pursuit apparently ended when the vehicle stopped in a parking lot. The suspects were later apprehended without further incident and transported to the Kenosha County Jail, she said. No injuries were reported.
This story continues to develop. Check back later for additional details at www.kenoshanews.com
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Nov. 15-16
Robert John Blaski
Robert John Blaski, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Trisha Lynn Brown
Trisha Lynn Brown, 33, of Chesterfield, South Carolina, faces charges of take and drive vehicle without consent.
Jason Mario Cunningham
Jason Mario Cunningham, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, bail jumping, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Raqual L. Folley
Raqual L. Folley, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Sidney Gardner
Sidney Gardner, 55, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, and operating while revoked.
Kelly Todd Hagerman
Kelly Todd Hagerman, 50, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, substantial battery (intend bodily harm), carrying a concealed knife, and disorderly conduct.
Clifford Dewayne Jamerson Jr.
Clifford Dewayne Jamerson Jr., 54, of Plymouth, faces charges of misappropriation of personal identifying materials (obtain money), and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Djuana Trinie Knights
Djuana Trinie Knights, 36, of Madison, faces charges of bail jumping, and operating while revoked.
Jonathan Simone Savaglio
Jonathan Simone Savaglio, 38, of Kenosha, faces charges of discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor.
Jeffrey A. White
Jeffrey A. White, 42, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole.
Timothy S. Wysocki
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S. Wysocki, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000), uttering a forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine.