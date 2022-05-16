 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities investigating death of woman found in field in Town of Paris

PARIS — Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department continue an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was discovered in the 14400 block of 60th Street Monday morning.

The incident was reported at 11:03 a.m. and the body of the woman was apparently found in a farm field, according to Sgt. Ryan Gott. He said the incident is currently an open death investigation for which the cause was not currently known, however, there was no risk to public. No other details were available Monday night.

