PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Authorities responded to a semitrailer that jackknifed in a crash at Interstate 94 and Highway C Thursday night.

The crash involved just the semi in a crash that was reported around 8 p.m., according to Lt. Ryan Markowski of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. The interstate has been shut down in northbound lanes near Highway C, for nearly three hours.

"No injuries that I know of," said Markowski.

Traffic was re-routed around the crash with vehicles exiting Highway C and accessing the interstate going northbound, he said. Live traffic can be monitored here.

Markowski said visibility due to the winter storm was "poor" at the time of the crash.

"We haven't had a ton of crashes ... we're thinking a lot of people are home, but I would say, talking to the guys that are out there and me driving in (for work), the roads are not in good condition," he said.

He said deputies responded to some crashes, a few involving injuries, along with assisting motorists along the way. He said the road incidents with injuries did not appear to be serious.

