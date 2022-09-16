Authorities using drone in attempt to find alleged reckless driver who crashed into field in Somers following police pursuit

SOMERS — Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for the driver of a vehicle who Kenosha Police officers initially pursued from the city into the village before the vehicle apparently rolled over and crashed in or near a farm field in the 400 block of 57th Avenue west of Green Bay Road late Thursday.

The crash occurred just before midnight, according to Lt. Keith Fonk, of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, whose deputies were assisting Kenosha Police officers.

"We actually did get a successful spike on them and they rolled at that point," Fonk said. Authorities shut down Green Bay Road at the scene for nearly two hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol was also involved.

According to Kenosha Police Lt. Matt Strelow, Kenosha Police officers had began pursuing the driver, who was apparently driving recklessly in the 1900 block of 57th Street. Strelow said he had not yet been located as of early Friday morning. Initial law enforcement radio traffic indicated the suspect's vehicle left the road, went airborne about 60 feet and the driver was possibly ejected.

"We don't know who it is yet ... they are trying to find somebody in a field," said Strelow. "We don't know if it's an ejection or somebody running."

A Kenosha County Sheriff's K9 unit was summoned and a Mount Pleasant Police drone was also deployed to the scene in the search for the driver. According to Strelow, the suspect vehicle, a white sedan, had been stolen.

