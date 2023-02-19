PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 3-year-old boy died after apparently being struck while trying to retrieve a ball in front of a pickup truck that had been parked in the 10600 block of 33rd Avenue Sunday morning.
The incident was reported at 9:37 a.m., according to Capt. Barry Ollila of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The police department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
According to officers on scene, the child had been trying to retrieve the ball in front of the truck, which was parked in the driveway of the residence. According to a Pleasant Prairie Police release, the operator of the vehicle, the child’s father, was unaware of the child’s presence as the vehicle pulled forward.
The boy was transported by rescue personnel to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
People are also reading…
The Major Crash Assistance Team of Kenosha County was activated to investigate the crash. The team includes members from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded for the MCAT activation.
This crash remains under investigation by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.
Most people are pedestrians at some point, even if they don't live in a city where car ownership isn't necessary. From the country's sprawling…