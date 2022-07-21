City bus car crash causes stop light to be removed from intersection

Authorities were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Kenosha city bus and a lime-green car at the intersection of Pershing Boulevard and 52nd Street Thursday.

Following the crash, the bus then struck a stoplight at the intersection, according to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely.

There were no passengers on the bus in the 1:15 p.m. collision, McNeely said. Paramedics transported one person with minor injuries to a local hospital following the crash. A Kenosha Police investigation into the collision is ongoing.