DOJ releases name of suspected shooter killed following gunfire exchange with Kenosha police Dec. 19

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect killed and reported to be the “active shooter” in the Dec. 19 incident that also involved an exchange of gunfire with police in the 1300 block of 56th Street, just west of Kenosha’s Downtown.

At 8:19 p.m. that day, officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an active shooter.

Upon arrival, police were fired upon by Matthew C. Lopez, age 32, and officers returned gunfire with Lopez, who died at the scene, according to an update of the state’s investigation into the incident.

Preliminary evidence indicated Lopez shot at other bystanders who were injured and transported to area hospitals. Two of those individuals have since been treated and released; one remains hospitalized, the department said.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

During a press conference following the Dec. 19 incident, Sgt. Joseph Nosalik, Kenosha police spokesman, said that officers had returned fire and entered a home where there had been reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside with the shooter.

At the time, Nosalik said it was not clear as to who had killed the suspected shooter.

According to state authorities, involved officers from the Kenosha Police Department, Sgt. Adam Jurgens and Sgt. Brian Miller, were placed on administrative assignment, in accordance with the department’s policy. Jurgens and Miller have 14 years and 18 years of law enforcement experience, respectively.

The Division of Criminal Investigations is the lead agency in the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and DCI Crime Response Specialist.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the state investigation, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the division continues to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Offcie when the investigation concludes.

