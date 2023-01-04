 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
DEC. 19 INCIDENT

DOJ releases name of suspected shooter killed following gunfire exchange with Kenosha police Dec. 19

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the suspect killed and reported to be the “active shooter” in the Dec. 19 incident that also involved an exchange of gunfire with police in the 1300 block of 56th Street, just west of Kenosha’s Downtown.

At 8:19 p.m. that day, officers with the Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an active shooter.

Upon arrival, police were fired upon by Matthew C. Lopez, age 32, and officers returned gunfire with Lopez, who died at the scene, according to an update of the state’s investigation into the incident.

Preliminary evidence indicated Lopez shot at other bystanders who were injured and transported to area hospitals. Two of those individuals have since been treated and released; one remains hospitalized, the department said.

People are also reading…

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and two others are injured, according to officials. 

During a press conference following the Dec. 19 incident, Sgt. Joseph Nosalik, Kenosha police spokesman, said that officers had returned fire and entered a home where there had been reports of gunshot victims and hostages inside with the shooter.

At the time, Nosalik said it was not clear as to who had killed the suspected shooter.

According to state authorities, involved officers from the Kenosha Police Department, Sgt. Adam Jurgens and Sgt. Brian Miller, were placed on administrative assignment, in accordance with the department’s policy. Jurgens and Miller have 14 years and 18 years of law enforcement experience, respectively.

The Division of Criminal Investigations is the lead agency in the investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and DCI Crime Response Specialist.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the state investigation, according to authorities.

The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.

According to authorities, the division continues to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Offcie when the investigation concludes.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This space age device pulls hydrogen fuel right out of the air

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert