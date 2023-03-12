Pleasant Prairie police stopped a Illinois driver after a pursuit that ended outside a grocery store parking lot with his arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday.

According to Sgt. Mike Algiers, officers attempted to stop the driver at 12:18 a.m. at the intersection of 85th Street and Green Bay Road when he continued driving northbound for about a mile before eventually pulling over into the lot at the Meijer Express Gas Station, 7701 Green Bay Road, in Kenosha.

"We attempted to stop him while he was in our jurisdiction. It took us just over the jurisdictional line to Kenosha where he eventually stopped there and was taken into custody there," he said, adding that Kenosha Police assisted with the call.

Police are recommending charges of operating while intoxicated and fleeing and eluding authorities, Algiers said.

