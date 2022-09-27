 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dies following two-vehicle, head-on collision in the 25900 block of Highway F

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department vehicle.

 SEAN KRAJACIC

SALEM LAKES — A 64-year-old man died following a two-vehicle, head-on crash in the 25900 block Highway F Tuesday afternoon, according to Kenosha County Sheriff's Department authorities

The man appeared to be driving recklessly on the road prior to the crash that was reported at about 3:30 p.m., said Sgt. Kent Waldo. One motorist was forced to take evasive action and ended up on the side of the road to avoid him, he said. Authorities said intoxicants may have been a factor in the crash. The man's identity was not immediately known.

Fire and rescue personnel on scene initially prepared to transport the man to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for a Flight for Life medical helicopter transport to Froedtert Hosiptal in Wauwatosa, said Waldo. The man, however, died before arriving at the local hospital. There were no reports of serious injuries in the vehicle that was struck, he said.

The incident remains under investigation.

