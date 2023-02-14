SOMERS — Fire and rescue workers extricated a driver from a vehicle after he apparently lost control and crashed in the 500 block of Wood Road Tuesday night, authorities said.
The single-vehicle crash was reported just after 6 p.m. with the driver trapped inside, according to Lt. Ryan Markowski of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. Markowski said the man was conscious as fire and rescue personnel pulled him from the vehicle.
The man was transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa where he was recovering from injuries that were not life-threatening, according to Markowski. His condition was not immediately known.
The crash occurred just north of the University of Wisconsin - Parkside campus and law enforcement authorities shut down Wood Road for at least two hours, he said.
Authorities said the driver would be issued a citation for failure to keep the vehicle under control. The crash remains under investigation.
