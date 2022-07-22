 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver injured when vehicle strikes semi, rolls into ditch following attempt to maneuver past traffic on Highway 142

BRIGHTON — A woman suffered injuries when the car she was driving reportedly struck a semi truck before rolling over into a ditch in the 22700 block of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) Thursday.

The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. when the driver, a 66-year-old woman who was traveling west on the highway, apparently drove into the eastbound lane passing at least one vehicle in a “no passing” zone, according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

“She passed in a no passing zone. There was oncoming traffic going eastbound. She cut back into the westbound lane of traffic and rear-ended the semi,” he said. Her vehicle rolled over into a 10-foot ditch on the side of the highway. The car was discovered on its roof.

Rescue personnel responded to the scene and assessed her injuries; however, it was not immediately known what hospital she was transported to or whether she was taken to a hospital, he said.

The woman’s injuries upon initial assessment were said to have included a “possible broken leg”, but were not considered life-threatening, according to Fonk. She was issued a traffic citation for passing in a no passing zone.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Fonk said the truck driver was not injured.

Highway 142 at the accident site was shut down and re-routed for more than an hour.

