Driver who reportedly fled scene of crash at 38th Street and 120th Avenue located; one person in "very serious" condition, according to Kenosha police

At least one person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in which a driver fled the scene at 38th Street and 120th Avenue on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 11 a.m. and one person was transported via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa and was reported to be in "very serious condition," according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department.

According to police, as the suspect driver fled the scene and police responded to the crash and tended to victims, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and K-9 unit located and arrested the suspect. Police said the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted with crash reconstruction.

The incident remains under investigation. No further details are available at present.

