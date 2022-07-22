Emergency response roundup

BRIGHTON — A woman suffered injuries when the car she was driving reportedly struck a semi truck before rolling over into a ditch in the 22700 block of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) Thursday.

The crash occurred at 4:49 p.m. when the driver, a 66-year-old woman who was traveling west on the highway, apparently drove into the eastbound lane passing at least one vehicle in a “no passing” zone, according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

“She passed in a no passing zone. There was oncoming traffic going eastbound. She cut back into the westbound lane of traffic and rear-ended the semi,” he said. Her vehicle rolled over into a 10-foot ditch on the side of the highway. The car was discovered on its roof.

Rescue personnel responded to the scene and The woman’s injuries upon initial assessment were said to have included a “possible broken leg”, but were not considered life-threatening, according to Fonk. She was issued a traffic citation for passing in a no passing zone.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene. Fonk said the truck driver was not injured.

Highway 142 at the accident site was shut down and re-routed for more than an hour.

City bus, car crash takes out stoplight

KENOSHA -- Authorities were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a Kenosha city bus and a lime-green car at the intersection of Pershing Boulevard and 52nd Street Thursday.

Following the crash, the bus then struck a stoplight at the intersection, according to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely.

There were no passengers on the bus in the 1:15 p.m. collision, McNeely said. Paramedics transported one person with minor injuries to a local hospital following the crash. A Kenosha Police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

No injuries in two-vehicle crash

KENOSHA -- Kenosha police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street late Thursday afternoon.

Authorities, including the fire and rescue personnel, responded at 4:56 p.m. to what initial police radio traffic described as a "high-velocity crash." Minor injuries were reported, however, and no one was taken to the hospital, according to Kenosha Fire Department Chief Ryan McNeely.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing.