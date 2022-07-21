 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Fire and rescue respond to crash at 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street

Kenosha police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street Thursday.

Authorities, including the fire and rescue personnel, responded at 4:56 p.m. to what initial police radio traffic described as a "high-velocity crash." Minor injuries were reported, however, no one was taken to the hospital, according to Kenosha Fire Department Chief Ryan McNeely.

A police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert