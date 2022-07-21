Fire and rescue respond to crash at 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street

Kenosha police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of 22nd Avenue and 52nd Street Thursday.
Authorities, including the fire and rescue personnel, responded at 4:56 p.m. to what initial police radio traffic described as a "high-velocity crash." Minor injuries were reported, however, no one was taken to the hospital, according to Kenosha Fire Department Chief Ryan McNeely.
A police investigation into the collision is ongoing.
Notable Green Bay Road crashes
GREEN BAY ROAD MULTIPLE-vehicle crash
A crash involving possibly more than five vehicles on Green Bay Road stopped southbound traffic from 45th Street to 52nd Street on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
Green Bay Road crash
In what Pleasant Prairie Police described as a “holiday miracle,” the woman driving this vehicle managed to walk away with only minor injuries after a crash with a semi-trailer on Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, on Green Bay Road. The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is working with other area law enforcement agencies to help prevent crashes and injuries by targeting high-speed and reckless driving on Highway 31 (Green Bay Road).
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Vehicle crash Green bay
A red Hyundai Sonata and a black Toyota Corolla were involved in a crash at the intersection of Green bay road and 67th St. The Corolla suffered severe damage to the driver side door.
JOE STATES, Kenosha News
CRASH AT GREEN BAY ROAD AND HIGHWAY 50
Crews tow two vehicles involved in a crash at the intersection of Highway 50 and Green Bay Road late Tuesday. One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to Kenosha police.
Terry Flores
CAMPER Crash
Rescue workers work Tuesday at the scene of a crash involving a camper in the 6400 block of Green Bay Road.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Crash at Highways 50 and 31 Friday
Kenosha Police and Fire Department personnel responded to this two-vehicle crash just before 11 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Highways 50 and 31. The accident caused one vehicle to roll over onto its roof, and one person from that vehicle was transported to an area hospital from the scene. No further information was available Friday.
DAN TRUTTSCHEL, Kenosha News
