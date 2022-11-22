 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire personnel respond to electrical utility pole fire at 60th Street near 14th Avenue

The Kenosha Fire Department is currently on the scene of a utility pole fire at 60th Street near 14th Avenue.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder of the fire department. Schroeder said We Energies has been called to the scene to respond to "cut the power to the pole," before firefighters can further extinguish it. Firefighters are unable to turn water on the utility pole until it is powered down.

"We're just controlling it right now," Schroeder said of the blaze that was gradually diminishing to a smolder.

No injuries have been reported.

Check back later for more details at www.kenoshanews.com

