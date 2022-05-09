Following long DNA process, authorities confirm identity of man who died in Model Market fire as that of beloved Kenosha caterer

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the man killed in the Model Market fire, which destroyed the 102-year-old neighborhood grocery store on Jan. 5.

Johnny Mikus Johnny "Chef Little John" Mikus

The remains of John Mikus, 67, of Kenosha, were confirmed by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner office via DNA analysis, according to a Kenosha Fire Department report released to the Kenosha News. Mikus’ niece, Theresa Moon said on Monday that authorities notified the family of the positive identification April 29 and his remains have since been cremated. A private ceremony is in the process of being planned, she said.

The official cause of death has yet to be released by the medical examiner’s office; however, according to the fire department’s report, Mikus had multiple injuries and had been exposed to flame, heat, smoke and gas as he attempted to escape from the building at 2327 54th St. where he lived in one of the four apartments above the grocery store. Smoke also impaired or blocked his vision, another contributing factor and he had multiple injuries, according to the report.

Jake Waldschmidt, Kenosha Fire Prevention Bureau acting division chief, said the official cause of the fire was “undetermined” based on the lack of evidence at the scene. Officials in their report said the fire had originated in the southeast corner of the building on the first floor in a kitchen area that had “potentially contained” an electric stove.

Fire Inspector Keith Aulds, who led the investigation, noted, however, that the stove could not be ruled out as a contributing factor in the blaze, which leveled the iconic two-story structure that had stood since 1919 in the city’s Mt. Carmel-Columbus Park neighborhood. The fire resulted in $234,000 in losses to the property, according to the investigation report.

Prior to the fire, there were reports of intermittent power outages that took place in the building throughout the day and a store employee had been cooking and deep frying food on the stove. While the outage was in progress, the employee had left the area, but said he could not recall whether he had turned off the stove. According to the report, the stove was “potentially left in an on position” and unattended for approximately 50 minutes between when the power came back on and the first 911 call. The first call was made at 4:49 p.m.

Mikus, a retired chef and part-time caterer, who friends and family affectionately called “Chef Little John” and “Johnny” was initially reported missing the night the fire broke out on Jan 5.

A neighbor had told family members that Mikus had been last seen at the back entrance to his apartment. A building owner had also called Mikus to tell him there was a fire and that he should get out. He described Mikus as coughing and delirious when he had reached him by phone. On Jan. 11, fire investigators discovered the man’s body among the debris at the scene.

Moon said the process for confirming her uncle’s identification has been long and “extremely difficult” for her and her family. Authorities had first attempted to identify the man through dental records, but they were unable to obtain them. DNA identification, a process that can take several months, was then used.

“Normally, when a family member passes away, the family will cope with the passing together,” Moon said. “But in in this instance … we all had to come to terms of his passing at separate times throughout the past few months. Now, being able to finally have closure together will help.”

