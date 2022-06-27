Girl suffers broken bones after driver fleeing police crashes into vehicle at 33rd Avenue and 60th Street Monday

A 12-year-old girl suffered broken bones after a driver reportedly fleeing police crashed into the car she had been riding in Monday afternoon

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. at 33rd Avenue and 60th Street after officers halted their pursuit several blocks earlier, according to Sgt. Ryan Alles of the Kenosha Police Department. Kenosha Fire Department paramedics transported the girl to a local hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, but her condition was not immediately known, he said. The extent of the injuries for at least three others in the vehicle was not immediately known.

According to Alles, officers initially observed the driver, a 29-year-old Kenosha man, traveling erratically in the 4600 block of 32nd Avenue.

“The pursuit was terminated just before it reached 52nd Street and 33rd Avenue,” he said. “We terminated just because of the way the guy was driving … it was over, we were just not going to keep it up.”

Following the crash, the driver of the fleeing car was later arrested on multiple offenses.

Alles said police are recommending charges of fleeing and eluding causing great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, second-degree reckless endangering safety, bail jumping, obstructing and resisting and unrelated warrants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.