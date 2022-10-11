Gunfire leads to arrest of 18-year-old Kenosha man on city's north side Tuesday

Police arrested a Kenosha man following reports of gunfire at two locations on 19th Avenue Tuesday on the city’s north side.

An 18-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of reckless endangering safety and bail jumping.

Multiple squads responded to the scene of the weapons incident, which was initially called in at 3:45 p.m. with shots reported at 48th Street and 19th Avenue, according to Lt. Matthew Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department. Shortly afterward, shots were also reported coming from 52nd Street and 19th Avenue, he said.

No injuries were reported.

“(It) was not a shooting. There was somebody who fired a gun in the air,” Strelow said. “Nobody has reported a shooting (of a person).”

The incident remains under investigation.