Kenosha police took a man into custody early Thursday after he reportedly fired gunshots from inside an apartment in the 1600 block of 60th Street.

Officers responded to The Prestige Apartments just before 1 a.m. after receiving a call of the shots being fired from inside one apartment that ended up in another nearby apartment, according to initial police radio traffic. There were unconfirmed reports that the man had also threatened to shoot officers if they entered the building.

According to Capt. Matthew Strelow of the Kenosha Police Department, the man was arrested and no injuries were reported. Police were on scene interviewing witnesses from the apartment building.

"Nobody is injured. There's evidence ... of shots fired and we have a suspect in custody," Strelow said. "The scene is secure and there is no perceived threat to the community."

Strelow said officers are expected to remain on scene for the next several hours as the investigation is ongoing.

