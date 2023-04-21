A 53-year-old female bicyclist from Illinois injured in a Thursday morning accident was listed in critical condition Friday after colliding with a semi-trailer in Bristol.

The woman, of Grayslake, was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Milwaukee after sustaining serious injuries. The woman, who authorities have not named, remains in critical condition.

At 10:07 a.m. Thursday Kenosha County sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel from the Village of Bristol responded to the 15200 block of 60th Street for a serious motor vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and a bicyclist, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. David Wright.

Initial reports indicated that a 1998 Kenworth semi-truck was eastbound on 60th Street (Highway K) when a bicyclist that was also traveling eastbound in front of the semi-truck suddenly made a left turn into its path, resulting in the bicyclist being struck by the semi-truck.

The operator of the semi-truck was issued a citation for operating a commercial vehicle without a license, Wright said.

Due to the crash resulting in potentially life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to assist in the accident investigation.

The semi-trailer was jack-knifed and halfway off the road while debris could be seen west down 60th Street. The area was temporarily closed off.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.