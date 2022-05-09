 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha County man killed in motorcycle accident Sunday night

A 27-year-old Kenosha County man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night in the 6300 block of Sheridan Road, the Kenosha Police Department said in a media release. 

Police responded to the area around 8 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist who struck a utility pole. The man was found with a head injury and was unresponsive. Although police and first responders provided first aid, the motorcyclist died on the scene.

Witnesses reportedly observed the motorcycle’s operator weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed prior to the accident. There were no other injuries associated with this single vehicle accident.

The identity of the victim is not being released and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available. 

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this accident to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers swishing to be anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea cracks down on tight jeans, piercings, dyed hair and other 'Capitalist flair'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert