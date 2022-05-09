Kenosha County man killed in motorcycle accident Sunday night

A 27-year-old Kenosha County man was killed in a motorcycle accident Sunday night in the 6300 block of Sheridan Road, the Kenosha Police Department said in a media release.

Police responded to the area around 8 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist who struck a utility pole. The man was found with a head injury and was unresponsive. Although police and first responders provided first aid, the motorcyclist died on the scene.

Witnesses reportedly observed the motorcycle’s operator weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed prior to the accident. There were no other injuries associated with this single vehicle accident.

The identity of the victim is not being released and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this accident to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers swishing to be anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.