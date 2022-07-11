 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Kenosha County man with serious injuries air-lifted to hospital after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree

NEW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department badge

SALEM LAKES – A Kenosha-area man suffered serious injuries after he apparently lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree authorities said Monday night.

The incident was reported at 5:08 p.m. in the 26900 block of Highway SA in the village, according to Lt. Tom Gilley of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Gilley said the man’s injuries were reported to be serious, but not life-threatening. Authorities in their initial report from the scene said the man had head and leg injuries, but was conscious.

“He was talking to them and fully aware of what was going on,” Gilley said.

Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue workers responded to the initial call for the crash. A Flight for Life helicopter transported the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, according to Gilley.

According to authorities, the man had been driving westbound on Highway SA when he apparently lost control of the Subaru Impreza, the compact four-door vehicle, he was in.

People are also reading…

Gilley said the vehicle entered a field and then struck the tree. The highway was closed at the site of the crash for about an hour.

Authorities said the man was apparently traveling too fast for conditions when the crash occurred.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran announces it has enriched uranium up to 20%

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert