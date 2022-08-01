 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County sheriff's authorities investigating suspected drunken driving in weekend rollover crash

BASSETT – A rollover crash in the 31600 block of Highway F (Bassett Road) resulted in authorities taking a woman into custody in the suspected drunken driving incident late Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 10 p.m., according to Lt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. A call placed to emergency dispatch indicated that the woman had apparently been driving an SUV, which rolled over a couple of times before coming to rest in a field about 75 feet off the road, he said. Bassett is an unincorporated area in the Town of Randall.

Motorists in a passing vehicle said the woman told them not to call the police, according to Fonk.

The woman did not have any apparent injuries. She was initially taken into custody but later released. Fonk said authorities continued an investigation into the incident and were in the process of issuing citations as of late Monday.

