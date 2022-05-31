Kenosha County Sheriff's Department responds to accident involving school bus

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate an injury accident involving a school bus that occurred in the 27200 block of County Highway C on Tuesday.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area around noon, said Sgt. David Wright. There were no reported injuries to the four students on the bus and the bus driver was not injured. The operator of the other vehicle was transported via Flight for Life to an area trauma center.

No other vehicles were involved, Wright said.

Wright said it's not yet clear what school the students were from. He said the bus was moved to the parking lot of nearby Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District.

Wright said he expected the roadway to be closed for about two hours as deputies investigated the incident. During the investigation, the department asked motorists to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.