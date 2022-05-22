Kenosha man injured in shooting in the 1300 block of 44th Street early Sunday

Kenosha police responded to multiple calls for gunfire that sent a man with a gunshot wound to the hospital early Sunday.

The incident was reported at 12:47 a.m. and authorities found the injured man in the 1300 block of 44th Street, according to Lt. Aaron Dillhoff of the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha Fire Department paramedics also responded and transported the man to a local hospital. The man’s condition was not immediately available, however, Dillhoff said his injuries were not life threatening.

No weapon was recovered and no suspect information was available.

“The victim was not very cooperative and was unable to provide us with any description,” he said.

Dillhoff said the gunfire was heard by several people who called 911. None were apparent witnesses to the shooting, which was reported near Nedweski Park south of Washington Road.

“We received multiple 911 calls for shots fired, just people saying they heard shots,” he said.

Police said anyone with information regarding the incident should call the detective bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.