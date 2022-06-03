Kenosha man killed in crash in Somers after medical emergency

SOMERS — A 71-year-old Kenosha man died from injuries sustained from a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies and Somers Fire & Rescue personnel responded to the 9200 block of County Highway A for a serious vehicle crash with wires down at 1:35 p.m.
Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased.
The driver’s death is believed to be a result of a medical emergency and not a result of the crash, according to Sgt. David Wright. The man's name has not been released.
The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The area was re-opened by 3 p.m. Thursday.
The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.
No additional details were immediately available.
