Kenosha man recovering with minor injuries following rollover crash in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A Kenosha man was recovering from minor injuries after village firefighters freed him from his vehicle where he was trapped following a two-car crash in the 12400 block of Highway 165 Thursday.

The crash occurred shortly at 4:42 p.m. when the 56-year-old man was driving a Jeep SUV traveling south on the Interstate 94 west frontage road and attempted to turn east onto the highway while a Honda sedan whose driver, a 23-year-old Des Plaines, Ill.-man, was headed northbound when the two vehicles collided. The impact resulted in the Jeep rolling over, trapping the older man inside, according to Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

Fire-medics with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department responded to the scene where they worked to extricate the Jeep’s driver from his vehicle, Dutter said. Rescue workers transported the man to a local hospital. The man had injuries that were not life-threatening, Dutter said.

“He was definitely very fortunate,” Dutter said. The driver of the Honda claimed no injuries at the scene, he said.

Dutter said the driver of the Honda was issued a citation in the crash. An initial traffic report indicated that he was suspected of failing to yield the right of way to the Jeep. Lanes were blocked on Highway 165 following the crash and authorities cleared the scene an hour and 15 minutes later. An investigation continues.

