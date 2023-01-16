 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha man wanted on domestic violence charges surrenders to police after hiding under attic insulation following car chase

KPD SHIELD.jpg

Kenosha Police logo KPD shield

Kenosha police arrested a 40-year-old man who hid in the attic of a home in the city’s Uptown neighborhood following a vehicle pursuit Monday.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect, who is known to authorities, and was wanted on felony domestic violence charges, according to Sgt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department.

The man, who is from Kenosha, fled the stop in his vehicle and a pursuit ensued, but was quickly terminated after police learned a child was in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Nosalik.

Officers who continued the investigation then learned of the suspect’s likely whereabouts, convening in the 6200 block of 25th Avenue. There, they discovered the man had fled into a home after having handed the child off to a neighbor.

After confirming the child was safe, the department's Special Weapons and Tactics unit and police negotiators arrived at the scene where the man was determined to have hid in the home’s attic underneath insulation.

Two hours later, negotiators were able to successfully arrange his peaceful surrender. The man emerged and was taken into custody without further incident. He faces multiple felony charges that will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, according to authorities.

