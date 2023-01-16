Kenosha man wanted on domestic violence charges surrenders to police after hiding under attic insulation following car chase

Kenosha police arrested a 40-year-old man who hid in the attic of a home in the city’s Uptown neighborhood following a vehicle pursuit Monday.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of the suspect, who is known to authorities, and was wanted on felony domestic violence charges, according to Sgt. Joseph Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department.

The man, who is from Kenosha, fled the stop in his vehicle and a pursuit ensued, but was quickly terminated after police learned a child was in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Nosalik.

Officers who continued the investigation then learned of the suspect’s likely whereabouts, convening in the 6200 block of 25th Avenue. There, they discovered the man had fled into a home after having handed the child off to a neighbor.

After confirming the child was safe, the department's Special Weapons and Tactics unit and police negotiators arrived at the scene where the man was determined to have hid in the home’s attic underneath insulation.

Two hours later, negotiators were able to successfully arrange his peaceful surrender. The man emerged and was taken into custody without further incident. He faces multiple felony charges that will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office, according to authorities.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Jan. 12-13 Christopher Lee Bednar Christopher Lee Bednar, 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and resisting an obstructing an officer. Melanie Anne Corns Melanie Anne Corns, 54, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense). Ethel Lynette Davellis Ethel Lynette Davellis, 62, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of physical abuse of elder person (intentionally cause great bodily harm), false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. Thomas Alben Dohmen Thomas Alben Dohmen, 43, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Michael Warren Gross Michael Warren Gross, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Angel Holman NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Angel Holman, 45, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3-10 grams), and possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams). John James Kegg John James Kegg, 30, Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of probation and parole, and disorderly conduct. Madison Reese Momani Madison Reese Momani, 26, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and disorderly conduct. Hunter Shawn Moore Hunter Shawn Moore, 20, of Zion, Illinois, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense). John Shelton Pleasant Jr. John Shelton Pleasant Jr., 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, battery, and disorderly conduct. Dezmen Lamont Veasy Dezmen Lamont Veasy, 35, of Milwaukee, faces charges of misappropriation of personal identifying materials (obtain money).