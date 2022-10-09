Kenosha police arrest man after discovering loaded firearm, illegal drugs in vehicle

Kenosha police arrested a man on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop in the 5300 block of 14th Avenue late Satuarday.

Officers discovered a firearm with a loaded magazine and several types of narcotics after they pulled the vehicle over at 11:59 p.m., according to Sgt. Tadas Zukauskas, of the Kenosha Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on felony charges of illegally possessing a firearm as a felon and possession of controlled substances, he said.

The suspect was initially found to have had a suspended vehicle registration during the traffic stop, Zukauskas said. A passenger in the car was not arrested.