Kenosha police arrest man armed with knife following domestic incident; no injuries reported

A man armed with a knife was arrested after he reportedly made threats against a person at a home in the 3800 block of Sheridan Road late Monday.
Police officers took the man into custody following the 10:49 p.m. incident, according to Lt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department. Authorities were in the process of recommending charges.
The incident was initially reported as a weapons complaint. Hecker said the man had threatened to harm the person inside the home before officers arrived. He was arrested a half hour later. Hecker said no injuries were reported in the domestic incident.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Nov. 19-21
Anthony Wayne Brown Jr.
Anthony Wayne Brown Jr., 20, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver THC (less than 200 grams or 4 plants), possession of drug paraphernalia, and bail jumping.
David Anthony Clark
David Anthony Clark, 51, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Scott Lamier Drew
Scott Lamier Drew, 31, of Milwaukee, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, and bail jumping.
Scott Allen Manthei
Scott Allen Manthei, 59, of Kenosha, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense), and disorderly conduct.
Jazmin G. Mendoza-Anderson
Jazmin G. Mendoza-Anderson, 19, Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Adeola Bankole Palmer
Adeola Bankole Palmer, 30, of Racine, faces charges of bail jumping, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Carlos Adrian Palos
Carlos Adrian Palos, 54, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Laron Darrell Perry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laron Darrell Perry, 42, of Milwaukee, faces charges of intimidate victim/threaten force, and disorderly conduct.
Terral Lovan Randle
Terral Lovan Randle, 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Brandon Deshaun Tyson
Brandon Deshaun Tyson, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of contempt of court, possession of marijuana (2nd+), and bail jumping.
Brandon Michael Yates
Brandon Michael Yates, 36, of Bristol, faces charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and child abuse (recklessly cause bodily harm).