Kenosha police arrest man armed with knife following domestic incident; no injuries reported

A man armed with a knife was arrested after he reportedly made threats against a person at a home in the 3800 block of Sheridan Road late Monday.

Police officers took the man into custody following the 10:49 p.m. incident, according to Lt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department. Authorities were in the process of recommending charges.

The incident was initially reported as a weapons complaint. Hecker said the man had threatened to harm the person inside the home before officers arrived. He was arrested a half hour later. Hecker said no injuries were reported in the domestic incident.

