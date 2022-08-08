Kenosha police arrest two men following crash, foot chase at 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Monday night

Kenosha police arrested two men following a vehicle pursuit that started out as a traffic stop and ended in a crash involving a police squad car and at least one other vehicle at the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue Monday night.

According to Capt. Patrick Patton, the incident began at 5:43 p.m. in the 7800 block of Sheridan Road with a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle. The pursuit continued until the crash occurred at the intersection and the suspects fled on foot, he said.

Initial police radio traffic indicated that the suspects, including at least one armed with gun, were being pursued on foot through nearby neighborhoods.

“There was a foot chase and we have two adult males in custody right now,” Patton said. The suspects were being transported to the Kenosha County Jail, however, it was not immediately known what charges police would be recommending.

Patton said the officer was not injured but was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, which was just east of Fire Station No. 1 at 2210 52nd St. No other injuries were reported. Tow trucks at the crash site were also hauling away two vehicles and at least a dozen officers blocked off some streets in neighborhoods to the immediate south and west of the intersection as they searched for the suspects who were eventually caught.

Additional information on the crash itself was not immediately available, he said.

