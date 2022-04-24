Kenosha police cite man for discharging rifle at Washington Park in early morning hours Saturday

Kenosha police cited a man after multiple residents, including the shooter himself, reported gunshots fired in a city park early Saturday.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, near the Velodrome, after authorities received several calls of shots being fired in the area, according to Sgt. Michael Madsen of the Kenosha Police Department.

“We had a bunch of shots fired calls and they were (from) a subject who was actually testing his rifle in the city limits,” Madsen said. He said the man apparently discharged his weapon intermittently throughout the early morning hours while at the park.

“We received multiple shots fired calls and he actually called it in himself,” Madsen said.

The man, who is from Kenosha, was issued citations for discharge of a firearm within city limits and for being in the park after hours.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.