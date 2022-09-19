Kenosha police continue investigations into multiple fatal shootings in weekend of violence; city has three `mass shootings' this year

Kenosha police on Monday continued investigations into multiple shootings, including a double fatal incident that occurred outside a bar in the city’s Uptown neighborhood over the weekend.

Police released no new information, however, on the mass shooting that killed two people and wounded two others shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, outside Las Margaritas at the corner of 23rd Avenue and Roosevelt Road.

Of the two people were killed, one died at the scene, while another died at the hospital, according to authorities. The two people who were injured were transported to a local hospital.

The area involved is not new gun violence as it was also the scene of an Aug. 20 triple shooting. The three victims in that incident survived.

Mass shootings in Kenosha

According to The Gun Violence Archive, an independent non-profit organization with a database that tracks shootings in the U.S., a mass shooting incident is one with a “minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.”

The latest mass shooting in Kenosha is among 44 that have occurred in the United States this month, according to the archive. Kenosha has had three mass shootings thus year, two of which have occurred in the Uptown neighborhood.

Four people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting at 10:20 p.m. July 4 in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue. Anderail K. Armstrong, 20, known as “Lil Cash", died in the shooting.

Breon T. Gates, 27, of Illinois was killed and three others injured, just before 4 a.m. Jan. 1 as multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a local bar in the 1700 block of 52nd Street.

Mobile home park shooting

In another incident, one person was shot multiple times just before 6 a.m. Sunday at the Oakwood Mobile Homes, 9002 Sheridan Road, on the city’s south side. The person was alive, according to police, upon being transported to the hospital.

Investigators at the scene of the mobile home park marked more than 20 impact points on the side of a home, and at least as many shell casings were discovered outside the home and in the intersection nearby.

Information on the conditions of the victims in either of the weekend shooting incidents was not available. Lt. Joseph Nosalik, spokesman for the Kenosha Police Department, said he did not anticipate updates anytime soon.

Nosalik has said the two most recent shooting incidents were not believed to be related.

Police continued to call on the public’s help in both cases. Anyone with information on the shootings can contact the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Intruder death investigation

Nosalik said police were expected to confer Monday with the Kenosha County District Attorney’s office on the status of the case in which a homeowner fought and killed a man in an apparent break-in and assault at a residence in the 6900 block of 64th Avenue on Friday night.

“I’d like to get some of that information out there but don’t know when that will be,” Nosalik said.

Police responded to the home around 7:20 p.m. following a report of a suspicious person reportedly damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes unknown to him. Police said the intruder reportedly forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner.

The homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.