Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit seizes large amount of "straight fentanyl" following traffic stop Monday

Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigations Unit has seized 15.3 grams of "straight fentanyl", along with other illicit drugs during a traffic stop it conducted Monday, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the department's spokesperson.
The seizure was among others the investigations unit has been conducting into fentanyl sources within the city. Investigators also recovered 6.8 grams of crack cocaine and marijuana during the Monday traffic stop. The fentanyl recovered in the traffic stop had yet to be mixed with another drug and was a "shocking" amount, according to authorities. No additional details on the incident was available.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine but as much as 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institutes of Health. The synthetic opioid has often been used by drug dealers to mix with other illict drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine due to its potency.
People are also reading…
Last year, 40 of the 53 toxicity deaths in Kenosha County involved the presence of fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, according to Medical Examiner’s Office data. In recent days, the Medical Examiner's office has responded to three suspected overdose deaths, which occurred east of Interstate 94. It is not yet known whether the fatal overdoses involved fentanyl, however.
Police encourage anyone with information on those trafficking the drugs to contact the department at 262-605-5203.
‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me': Stories of addiction and loss
Fueled by trauma, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and given deadly effect by the dangerous opioid fentanyl, the rate of fatal opioid overdoses in Wisconsin has never been as high as it is today. Here are stories of six of those who died.
Sarah Caldwell, 32, died from an overdose involving heroin in July 2020.
Auriel McNutt, 27, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in June 2020.
Steven Welnetz, 21, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in November 2021.
Erin Kjellstrom, 27, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in May 2020.
Abraham Bendorf, 20, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in February 2021.
Isaac Weires, 19, died from an overdose involving fentanyl in December 2020.