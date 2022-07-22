 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Police investigating death that occurred Thursday night

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a death that occurred Thursday night night in the 6100 block of 24th Avenue.

There is no known threat to the community, the department posted on social media. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately available

