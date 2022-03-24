Kenosha police investigating multiple gunshots fired at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road; no injuries reported

Kenosha police were responding to several reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 43rd Street and Sheridan Road Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Alex Wicketts, a "large police presence" is at the scene at Sheridan Road between 43rd Street and Washington Road following the gunfire that was reported before 8:30 p.m.
"We have confirmed that shots were fired. It is still very early off in this investigation," he said. Police cautioned people to avoid the area if possible. Wicketts said that as of yet, no injuries had been reported. Wicketts said several shell casings were recovered at the scene.
"I have no reports of (gun shot victims)," he said.
According to law enforcement radio traffic, a home and at least one vehicle was shot at and struck by the gunfire and officers were questioning witnesses at the scene. A transit bus was also reportedly involved, but the accounts have yet to be confirmed.
As police investigated the original gunfire call, additional reports of shots being fire were reported less than an hour later, at 45th Street and Sheridan Road. It was not immediately known whether the two incidents are related.
- Somers man, who formerly served on Kenosha County Board, charged with felony possession of narcotics
- Bristol: Restaurants, retail planned for revitalization of southwest corner of Highway 50 and I-94
- Woman charged for brandishing gun at Mahone Middle School in Monday afternoon incident
- WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
- Facing $19.5M deficit with 1,100 fewer students, KUSD starts planning for future cuts -- without layoffs
- Woman arrested on weapons charges after brandishing gun, threatening man outside Mahone Middle School, according to police
- Wisconsin authorities crack 2009 'Baby Theresa' cold case; mother charged
- Bristol man identified as victim of fatal crash
- Three face slew of drug-related felony charges; two from Kenosha
- Proposed Pleasant Prairie Village Green Center housing, retail density reduced in latest plans
- Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information
- Illinois driver in custody after Pleasant Prairie pursuit, crash of vehicle stolen out of Chicago
- Former nursing home employee alleges neglect of residents, filthy conditions at River Crossing location in Illinois
- Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for putting knee on 12-year-old daughter's neck
- WATCH NOW: Michael Bell continues attacks on mayor, city administrator regarding son's 2004 death
This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!