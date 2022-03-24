Kenosha police investigating multiple gunshots fired at 43rd Street and Sheridan Road; no injuries reported

Kenosha police were responding to several reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area of 43rd Street and Sheridan Road Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Alex Wicketts, a "large police presence" is at the scene at Sheridan Road between 43rd Street and Washington Road following the gunfire that was reported before 8:30 p.m.

"We have confirmed that shots were fired. It is still very early off in this investigation," he said. Police cautioned people to avoid the area if possible. Wicketts said that as of yet, no injuries had been reported. Wicketts said several shell casings were recovered at the scene.

"I have no reports of (gun shot victims)," he said.

According to law enforcement radio traffic, a home and at least one vehicle was shot at and struck by the gunfire and officers were questioning witnesses at the scene. A transit bus was also reportedly involved, but the accounts have yet to be confirmed.

As police investigated the original gunfire call, additional reports of shots being fire were reported less than an hour later, at 45th Street and Sheridan Road. It was not immediately known whether the two incidents are related.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

