Kenosha Police on Sunday were investigating an incident following a social media video post that allegedly shows someone appearing to urinate on and damage a Waukesha woman's driver’s license after she left it at a Kenosha car lot Saturday afternoon.

In the post, the woman says she stopped by a car lot about 1 p.m. to look at a vehicle.

The post said the woman test drove the car and then began discussing a purchase price with a salesperson, but could not agree on one, so she left the car lot.

After leaving, the post said the woman realized her driver's license was not returned.

The post said the woman offered pay to have the license sent to her, but the salesman reportedly told her he wouldn't be back in the office until Monday.

Later, the woman said she was contacted through Instagram about a video showing her license being damaged.

The post said that after seeing the video, the woman said she felt “violated” because her address was visible.

KPD issued the following statement on its Facebook page:

“KPD is aware of a disgusting act of disrespect towards a persons property, a video of which is being widely shared on social media. We have been in contact with the victim and are working with that person on the investigation.

“KPD is also aware that this video has been viewed, a lot! We are aware of the threats being made to the immature culprits and their business.

“While we can understand that viewing this video causes emotional reactions, we cannot and will not tolerate any acts of violence towards those responsible or associated with the business or the business itself,” according to the post.

Kenosha police later indicated it would have no additional statement at this time, and confirmed a detective has been assigned to the case.

The Kenosha News called the business, but could not leave a message with either the automated answering system or with a salesperson whose voicemail was full.

The News also reached out to the woman for additional comment, but has not heard back.

This is developing story. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com.

