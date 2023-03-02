Kenosha Police are referring criminal charges against two men alleged to have have participated in desecrating a woman's driver's license shown on a social media video posted after she left it at a Kenosha car lot Saturday afternoon.

In a release Thursday, the department stated that charges of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, theft and unlawful use of computerized communications systems were being filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney office.

Police also indicated they served a search warrant on the car lot located on the city's south side where they recovered the woman's license. Following the incident, police spoke with the victim and after a follow-up conversation with her on Wednesday, they pursued the referrals.

According to Lt. Joseph Nosalik, the department's spokesperson, police are not naming the victim and would not be identifying the suspects until they are charged in court. As of Thursday afternoon, the suspects, who do not live in Kenosha, had not been arrested.

"The referral will be reviewed by the D.A. If they concur and issue charges, warrants will be issued if the suspects do not voluntarily turn themselves in," Nosalki said.

In the woman's post, she said she stopped by the lot about 1 p.m. to look at a vehicle. The post said the woman test drove the car and then began discussing a purchase price with a salesperson, but could not agree on one, so she left the car lot. After leaving, the post said the woman realized her driver’s license was not returned. The woman offered to pay to have the license sent to her, but the salesman reportedly told her he wouldn’t be back in the office until Monday.

The woman said she was contacted through Instagram about a video showing her license being damaged. The post said that after seeing the video, the woman said she felt “violated” because her address was visible.

