Kenosha police respond to Lincoln Park area where driver struck boy on bike; minor injuries

Kenosha police continued the search for the driver of a vehicle that struck a 13-year-old boy who was attempting to cross the street on a bicycle in the 6800 block of 22nd Avenue near Lincoln Park Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 5:29 p.m. when the boy tried to cross 22nd Avenue, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

“The vehicle struck him and then fled the scene,” he said.

Jurgens said the boy’s injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics and released.

Police were in the process of identifying the vehicle and had no details to immediately release.

On Thursday, a 12-year-old girl who was attempting to cross the road westbound between the 5400 and 5300 blocks of Green Bay Road (Highway 31) suffered serious injuries when she stepped in front of a moving vehicle and was struck in the 4:45 p.m. incident, according Capt. Tim Schaal. The girl had skull and pelvic fractures and multiple bruises at the time of the incident.

She was flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa to be treated for her injuries. The girl's condition was not known, he said.

