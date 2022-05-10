Kenosha police respond to Lincoln Park area where driver struck child on bike; minor injuries

Kenosha police were seeking the driver of a vehicle that struck a boy who was attempting to cross the street on a bicycle in the 6800 block of 22nd Avenue near Lincoln Park Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 5:29 p.m. when the boy tried to cross 22nd Avenue, according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department.

“The vehicle struck him and then fled the scene,” he said.

Jurgens said the boy’s injuries were minor and he was treated at the scene by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics and released.

Police were in the process of identifying the vehicle and had no details to immediately release.

A similar incident was reported on Thursday involving a juvenile who was also struck by a vehicle while the child was attempting to cross the road in the 5300 block of Green Bay Road (Highway 31).

The juvenile, who suffered a head injury, was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. The child’s condition also was not known.

