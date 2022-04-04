 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha police respond to multiple calls of gunfire at 51st Street and 17th Avenue

Kenosha Police continued to investigate gunfire that reportedly struck a home near the intersection of 51st Street and 17th Avenue Monday night.

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to multiple calls of gunfire and had been attempting to ascertain whether someone had been shot. According to Capt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department, the investigation did not turn up anyone who had been injured in the gunfire. Officers at the scene, however, discovered numerous shell casings.

Initial police radio traffic indicated officers were searching for a red vehicle, however, the reports have not been confirmed.

