Kenosha police seek public's help in Wilson Neighborhood double shooting investigation; victims' injuries not life threatening

Kenosha police on Sunday continued an investigation into a double shooting reported a day earlier in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue.

The shootings were reported just after 5 p.m., according to the Kenosha Police Department's Facebook page. The incident occurred in the city's Wilson Neighborhood. According to police, while officers investigated the area, they spoke with "multiple groups with little to no cooperation."

During the initial investigation, the two victims arrived at local hospitals with "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said. The investigation remains active and and no arrests have been. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 262-653-7333.