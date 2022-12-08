Kenosha police seeking scissors-wielding woman in alleged Walgreens robbery Wednesday night

Kenosha police are seeking a woman who allegedly robbed a local pharmacy while wielding a pair of scissors at store employees Wednesday night.
Officers continued to investigate the robbery that occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Walgreens at 7535 Green Bay Road.
Lt. Josh Hecker said no one was injured in the incident and the store is closed for the duration of the investigation. The store was apparently about to close for the night (it’s normally open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.), when the robbery occurred.
“Apparently (the woman) presented scissors in the robbery, so it would technically be an armed robbery,” Hecker said. It was not immediately clear what the suspect took, if anything, from the store.
He said the suspect was female but no other information was available other than the fact she had used a pair of scissors in the incident before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha Crimestoppers (262) 656-7333.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 6-7
Michael Anthony Biwer
Michael Anthony Biwer, 39, of Ripon, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
Anfrnee Dezhon Cystrunk
Anfrnee Dezhon Cystrunk, 24, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct.
James Lee Fulkerson
James Lee Fulkerson, 18, of Kenosha, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude an officer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Pierre Dante Hale-Higgenbottom
Pierre Dante Hale-Higgenbottom, 25, of Kenosha, faces charges of receive stolen property (firearm or between $5,000-$10,000), and possession of narcotic drugs.
Ryan Ronald Krok
Ryan Ronald Krok, 33, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping.
Elvis Alejandro Medina
Elvis Alejandro Medina, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of child pornography.
Daniel Frank Olszewski
Daniel Frank Olszewski, 41, of Salem, faces charges of possession of child pornography, possession of improvised explosives, sex offender registry violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Anthony Ross
Michael Anthony Ross, 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Ernest Edwin Skau
Ernest Edwin Skau, 47, Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Sebastian N. Sturino
Sebastian N. Sturino, 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of deliver schedule I or II narcotics, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenyatta Wynn
Kenyatta Wynn, 45, of Cleveland, Ohio, faces charges of theft of movable property (between $2,500-$5,000).