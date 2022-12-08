 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha police seeking scissors-wielding woman in alleged Walgreens robbery Wednesday night

Kenosha police are seeking a woman who allegedly robbed a local pharmacy while wielding a pair of scissors at store employees Wednesday night.

Officers continued to investigate the robbery that occurred just before 10 p.m. at the Walgreens at 7535 Green Bay Road.

Lt. Josh Hecker said no one was injured in the incident and the store is closed for the duration of the investigation. The store was apparently about to close for the night (it’s normally open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.), when the robbery occurred.

“Apparently (the woman) presented scissors in the robbery, so it would technically be an armed robbery,” Hecker said. It was not immediately clear what the suspect took, if anything, from the store.

He said the suspect was female but no other information was available other than the fact she had used a pair of scissors in the incident before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at (262) 605-5203 or Kenosha Crimestoppers (262) 656-7333.

