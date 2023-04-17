What started out as a search warrant escalated to a standoff between a man and Kenosha police and later the man's eventual surrender without further incident in the 6900 block of Sheridan Road Monday night.

Police initially attempted to issue the warrant when the man apparently refused exit the house during the 7:37 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department. According to a police department press release, authorities had knowledge of guns being inside the home and as a precaution, the SWAT team was activated. Authorities also initially closed off Sheridan Road from 68th and 70th streets to traffic and later extended it to 75th Street in the northbound lanes.

Radio traffic indicated a report of gunfire, however, Jurgens said that the report was unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Kenosha fire and rescue personnel were staged at the parking lot of the Walgreens at 75th Street and Sheridan Road, standing by.

Within about a half hour, police along with the tactical response team, repeatedly called out the man's first name and told him to back out of the house as they took him into custody without incident.

According to the release, shelter in place directives were issued to immediate neighbors while negotiators were able to convince the man to exit the house and cooperate with them.

"There are no injuries and there is no danger to the neighborhood or community," according to the release. "KPD understands the inconvenience of Sheridan Road being closed as well as the interruption in the neighborhood for well over an hour. However, we will never risk the public safety and we appreciate your understanding.

It was not immediately known what charges had been recommended in the initial warrant issued for the man's arrest and he also appeared not to be injured at the scene. The road was open about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Police said the investigation into the matter was ongoing and no further comment was being issued.