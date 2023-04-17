What started out as a warrant for an arrest escalated to a standoff between a man and Kenosha police and the man's eventual surrender without further incident in the 6900 block of Sheridan Road Monday night.

Police initially attempted to serve a warrant for the arrest of the man at the home at 7:37 p.m., according to Sgt. Adam Jurgens of the Kenosha Police Department. Moments later, however, responding to a report of gunfire inside the home led to authorities to initially close off Sheridan Road from 68th and 70th streets to traffic and later extended it to 75th Street going northbound.

Jurgens said that the gunfire report was as yet unconfirmed. The road was open about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Meanwhile Kenosha fire and rescue personnel were staged at the parking lot of the Walgreens at 75th Street and Sheridan Road.

Within about a half hour, with authorities repeatedly calling out the man's first name and telling him to back out of the house, they took him into custody without incident.

It was not immediately known what charges had been recommended in the initial warrant issued for the man's arrest. He appeared not to be injured at the scene.

This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com